Top spot remains the same in men’s golf league in Gregory

The top spot on the leader board has not changed. Scott Anshutz/ Doug Steffen continue their winning ways. They are just playing solid golf and if you are to beat them you really have to have your A game. Mike Croegaert/Jase Birkeland have taken over 2nd place and Gregg Haukaas/Dan Wranek have slipped to 3rd.

David Fogel lit up the board Wednesday evening when he posted a scratch 34. He is obviously a very good golfer but as he gets a little older some of the little things get messed up occasionally. I got to play a few warm-up holes with him and on #3 he knocked the ball off the tee twice during his pre-shot routine. He finally got the ball to rest on the tee, took a mighty swing and the ball dribbled out in front of the tee box well short of even the ladies tee. It was great entertainment for us but Fogel failed to see all the humor in it. Imagine that!

