Tracksters place third at Platte

The Gregory track team traveled to Platte on Saturday, April 29th.

Aaron Voigt was named Co- MVP in the boys division.

Results for the GHS girls team

Girls High Jump: Megan Warnke, 5th, 4’ 6”.

Girls Triple Jump: Sydney Svatos, 4th, 29’ 03”.

Girls Long Jump: JayCee Bartling, 6th, 14’ 7”.

Girls 3200 Relay: Gregory, 3rd, 11:26.72 - Lauren Svatos, Megan Warnke, Bailey Beck, Emma Thomas.

Girls 800 Relay: Gregory, 5th, 2:07.59 - Sydney Svatos, Maddie Eklund, Jaslee Kerner, Emma Thomas.

