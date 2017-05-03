Tracksters place third at Platte

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 1:38pm News Staff
Kurt Stukel

The Gregory track team traveled to Platte on Saturday, April 29th.

Aaron Voigt was named Co- MVP in the boys division.

Results for the GHS girls team

Girls High Jump: Megan Warnke, 5th, 4’ 6”.

Girls Triple Jump: Sydney Svatos, 4th, 29’ 03”.

Girls Long Jump: JayCee Bartling, 6th, 14’ 7”.

Girls 3200 Relay: Gregory, 3rd, 11:26.72 - Lauren Svatos, Megan Warnke, Bailey Beck, Emma Thomas.

Girls 800 Relay: Gregory, 5th, 2:07.59 - Sydney Svatos, Maddie Eklund, Jaslee Kerner, Emma Thomas.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467