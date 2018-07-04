Two locals attend running camp by Pickstown

Local cross-country runners Emma Thomas and Luke Sinclair were two of the twenty-four youth from six area schools who participated in a running camp at the North Point Recreation Area by Pickstown on June 27-29. The camp was conducted by area cross country coaches Larry Lucas, Andes Central/Dakota Christian and Thomas Cartney, Wagner. Other coaches helping out were Stephanie McCord, Kimball-White Lake, Jennifer Voigt, Gregory, Richard Langdeaux, Todd County, and Jessica Brouwer and Beth Harrington,

Andes Central-Dakota Christian. It was an opportunity for the coaches to build interest in running, improve training strategies, and form running unity in the Fort Randall area. Other runners who participated in the camp were: Isabella Brouwer and Tony Hansum (Andes Central/Dakota Christian), Taylor Eitemiller, Rose Eitemiller, Owen Eitemiller, Jordan Iron, Madison Robertson, Jennifer Barnett, and Ryan Conroy (Wagner School District), Carlee Olson, Calli Slaba, and Briana DeGroot (Platte-Geddes), Christine Gaulke, Sidney McCord, and Josie McCord (Kimball-White Lake), Corbin Fuoss, Makayla Fuoss, Preston Koster, Hannah Stremick, Brady Harrington, and Conner VanDerWerff (Tripp-Delmont-Armour), and Coach Lucas’ granddaughter Orah from Sioux Falls.

