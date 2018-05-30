Unintended consequences plague constitutional amendment

In 2016, South Dakota voters passed, with 60% support, a constitutional amendment, also known as Marsy’s Law, to expand the rights of crime victims. At the time voters were subjected to a national campaign in favor of the amendment. Those who opposed Marsy’s Law agreed that while the intent was good this particular vehicle for securing victims’ rights was not a good solution.

This constitutional amendment is named after California college student Marsy Nicholas, who was stalked and killed in 1983 by an exboyfriend. A week after her death, her mother and brother were confronted by the suspect at a store. They did not know the man had been released on bail. Her brother, Broadcom Corp. co-founder Henry Nicholas, campaigned to pass Marsy’s Law first in California in 2008, then in other states. The purpose is to restrict access to some victim information and guarantee victims or their families will be notified about such things as court dates and a perpetrator’s release.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/