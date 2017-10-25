Valentine Badgers come away with some wins this week!

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Lady Badgers played at Broken Bow, Tuesday, October 17, 2017 where they lost to Broken Bow in two sets: 14-25, 17-25.

But they got their fire back when it came time to face the West Holt Huskies and won in three sets: 15-25, 25-23, 16-25. Saturday, October 21, the Lady Badgers were playing the Southwest Conference Tournament, where they placed seventh. At noon they played against Gothenburg and lost in two sets: 13-25, 19-25.

 

