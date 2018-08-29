Valentine Badgers defeat Mitchell Tigers in season opener, 41-14

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 5:00am

The 2018 Badger football team has forty-seven athletes on the roster with 11 seniors, 12 juniors, 10 sophomores and 14 freshman. Head Coach is Blake Beebout, assistant coaches are James Belville, Levi Loofe, Ian Bish and Marcus Little.

The Badger football team kicked off their C-1 2018 season on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. CT at Badger Memorial Field hosting the Mitchell Tigers.

 

