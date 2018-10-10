Valentine Badgers fall to Gothenburg Swedes, 23-0

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 5:00am

Valentine hosted the Gothenburg Swedes for the homecoming football game on Friday, October 5, which ended in a 23-0 loss.

Gothenburg got themselves on the board half way into the first quarter on a one yard run by Owen Geiken. The Badgers were able to hold the Swedes scoreless in the second quarter, and to only a field goal in the third, but the Swedes would run up the score with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

