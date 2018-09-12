Valentine Badgers fall to Ogallala, defeat Chadron Cardinals

The Badgers set out on a long road trip to Ogallala on Friday, August 31, 2018 to take on the Indians. With over eight minutes to go in the second quarter, the game was suspended due to the weather. After a two hour delay the game was continued at 10:30 p.m. CT and ended at 12:15 a.m. CT on September 1.

Ogallala got off to an early lead on their first drive of the game on a four yard run by QB Clayton Murphy and then again with 7:13 to go in the first quarter on a 23 yard pass from Murphy to Jeron Tuttle for the 14-0 score going into the weather delay. The Indians scored again just minutes into the fourth quarter on a 32 yard interception return by Luke Paloucek for the final score of 20-0. Valentine had 196 total yards, 122 passing between quarterbacks Ryan O'Kief and Jon Keller and 74 rushing. Ogallala had 384 total yards, 317 of them passing. Leading rusher was Gage Krolikowski with 74 yards; and receiver was Brayden Fowler with 77 yards.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/