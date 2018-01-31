Valentine Badgers Take Top Honors at 2018 Ainsworth Invitational Wrestling Tournament

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Valentine Badgers won the 2018 Ainsworth Invitational Wrestling Tournament with 188.5 points, just seven points ahead of second place Sidney.

The 2018 Ainsworth Invitational was held in McAndrew Gymnasium on Saturday, January 27th with 13 teams competing.

Ainsworth placed 11th with 33 team points. Ty Richardson of Ainsworth was the only Ainsworth wrestler to place. Richardson took second place in the 152 pound weight class.

 

