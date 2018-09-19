Valentine falls to Winner in heartbreaker, 26-20

The Badgers hosted the Winner Warriors on Friday, September 14, 2018, which ended in a down to the wire, heartbreaking 26-20 loss for the Badgers.

The Badgers were first on the board with 1:59 to go in the first quarter on a 47 yard pass from QB Jon Keller to Morgan McGinley, the Chase Olson PAT was good, for the 7-0 advantage.

The Warriors answered back at 9:49 in the second quarter on a 5 yard run by Trevor Peters, the two-point conversion was no good for the score of 7-6.

