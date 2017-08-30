Valentine Golf Team places third at Ainsworth Invite
The Valentine Girls Golf Team competed against Ainsworth, Thursday, August 24, 2017 and placed third with 426. Broken Bow placed first with 399, West Holt, 401; Valentine, 426; O’Neill, 454; Plainview, 619, and Ainsworth. Several JV teams also competed in the invitational.
Individually three Lady Badgers medaled - second place, Sherridan Bancroft, 91; eighth place, Ramsey Ravenscroft, 101; ninth place, Lauren Ferguson, 106.
