Valentine Golf Team places third at Ainsworth Invite

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Valentine Girls Golf Team competed against Ainsworth, Thursday, August 24, 2017 and placed third with 426. Broken Bow placed first with 399, West Holt, 401; Valentine, 426; O’Neill, 454; Plainview, 619, and Ainsworth. Several JV teams also competed in the invitational.

Individually three Lady Badgers medaled - second place, Sherridan Bancroft, 91; eighth place, Ramsey Ravenscroft, 101; ninth place, Lauren Ferguson, 106.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467