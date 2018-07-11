Valentine Seniors 7-8 going into last week of regular season play before Area Tourney

Both teams were strong on the hill on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, but Gregory was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Valentine Seniors. Jaydon Owen started the game for Valentine Seniors and recorded 18 outs.

Blake Boes was on the pitcher’s mound for Gregory. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out 14.

