Valentine shuts out Hershey Panthers

The Valentine Badgers travelled to Hershey on Friday, September 29, 2017 to take on the 4-1 Panthers, a team on a three-game shutout streak, their only loss by two points to Gibbon in their season opener.

Valentine held the Panthers scoreless in a 15-0 shutout, as the Badger defense held the Panthers to only 87 total yards.

The Badgers scored with 3:17 to go in the first quarter after putting together a 16-play drive and finished in the end zone with a 16- yard pass from Jordan Kelber to Brayden Fowler, Grant Fischer's PAT made it 7-0, which remained the score at halftime.

Hershey's McKade Smith picked off Jordan Kelber early in the third quarter to put the Panthers on the Badger 40-yard line, however the Badger defense held strong, as the Panthers went four-and-out, unable to capitalize on a fourth-and-1.

