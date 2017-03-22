Valentine Wrestling Club results

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 9:55am News Staff

The Valentine Wrestling Club had a great showing this weekend at USA State. The team was able to place six future Badgers in one of the toughest tournaments in Nebraska. Almost every wrestler that attended had at least one win and had a never quit attitude.

Pre K-K - third place, Brayden Stec.

First and second grade - Carter Anderson: went 0-2 on the day; Deklin Titus went 2-2 on the day and lost in the Heart Break Round, Deklin was also awarded first place in points in the Tour of Nebraska; Trevor Burdick went 2-2 on the day as well and lost in the Heart Break Round; eighth place, Tristan Beebout placed; fourth place, Dominek Beebout.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467