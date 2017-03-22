Valentine Wrestling Club results

The Valentine Wrestling Club had a great showing this weekend at USA State. The team was able to place six future Badgers in one of the toughest tournaments in Nebraska. Almost every wrestler that attended had at least one win and had a never quit attitude.

Pre K-K - third place, Brayden Stec.

First and second grade - Carter Anderson: went 0-2 on the day; Deklin Titus went 2-2 on the day and lost in the Heart Break Round, Deklin was also awarded first place in points in the Tour of Nebraska; Trevor Burdick went 2-2 on the day as well and lost in the Heart Break Round; eighth place, Tristan Beebout placed; fourth place, Dominek Beebout.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/