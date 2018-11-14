Veterans, we appreciate you!!!

Veterans Day was Sunday, November 11, however, it was observed Monday, November 12, with programs at several venues, including the Valentine High School. At 10:00 a.m., the auditorium was full of students and veterans. The program was put on by VHS this year. The program began with the posting of colors by Ben Butcher, Hayden Larabee and Sean Springer, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Cornhusker Girls and Boys State Citizens Nathan Miller, Turner Tinant, Rita Woodraska, Abbie Sandoz, and Lauren Ferguson.

The VHS Band played The Star Spangled Banner, which was followed by Rita Woodraska’s moving speech that was submitted to the Voice of Democracy.

The Broadcasting Class presented a video of our local service men and women serving, which is humbling to know that they have chosen to put our country first as their occupation.

