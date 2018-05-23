VHS’s Reece and Lurz compete at 2018 Nebraska State Track Meet

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Valentine seniors Kooper Reece and Dylan Lurz represented the Valentine Badger Track Team at the 2018 Nebraska State Track Meet in Omaha on Friday and Saturday, May 18 - 19. Reece competed in the Discus and Shot Put after qualifying in the District C-5 Track Meet in Atkinson. Reece placed seventh in the Discus with a throw of 138’ 8” and placed 17th in the Shot Put with a throw of 43’ 6”.

 

