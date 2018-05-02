VHS attends Southwest Conference
The Valentine Track and Field students traveled to Ainsworth, April 28, 2018, for Southwest Conference competition. The conditions were in the mid 60s with south east winds of 15-25 mph.
The girls results are as follows: 4x800 Meter Relay - sixth place, Valentine and the team of Julianne Setiadi, Rhea Benson, Delaney Robison, and Ellie VerBeek, with 12:30.96.
400 Meter Dash - 18th place, Faith Cox 1:12.95.
800 Meter Run - 15th place, Julianne Setiadi, 2:56.26; 18th place, Rhea Benson, 3:08.73
