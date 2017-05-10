VHS hosts track invite

Friday, May 5, 2017, Valentine hosted their track invite at Badger Memorial Field. The boys team placed second with 124. Placing first was North Central with 145,

Ainsworth in third place with 105, Mustangs with 98, Cody-Kilgore, 25, North Central JV with 8, and in seventh place, Valentine JV with 4. Individual boys results are as follows through 10th place: 100 M Dash - third place, Wyatt Hitchcock, 11.9; sixth place, Garrett Long, 12.1; eighth place, Jon Keller, 12.3. 200 M Dash - fourth place, Wyatt Hitchcock, 24.1; seventh place, Brayden Fowler, 25.6; ninth place, Jon Keller, 25.9.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/