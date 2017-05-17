VHS Track team sending four to state

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The Valentine Badgers participated in District Track, Thursday, May 11, 2017. They competed against Ainsworth, Burwell Senior, Creighton, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara\Verdigre, Plainview, and West Holt.
 
The Individual men’s results are as follows:
 
100 M. Dash - fifth place,Wyatt Hitchcock, 11.60, PR.
 
200 M. Dash - second place, Wyatt Hitchcock, 24, PR.
 
400 M. Run - third place, Dylan Lurz, 54.4.
 
800 M. Run - third place,Eric Haase, 2:06.60, PR; 12th place, Caleb Long, 2:27; 14th place, Dylan Witt, 2:29.40 PR.
 

