VHS Track team sending four to state

The Valentine Badgers participated in District Track, Thursday, May 11, 2017. They competed against Ainsworth, Burwell Senior, Creighton, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara\Verdigre, Plainview, and West Holt.

The Individual men’s results are as follows:

100 M. Dash - fifth place,Wyatt Hitchcock, 11.60, PR.

200 M. Dash - second place, Wyatt Hitchcock, 24, PR.

400 M. Run - third place, Dylan Lurz, 54.4.

800 M. Run - third place,Eric Haase, 2:06.60, PR; 12th place, Caleb Long, 2:27; 14th place, Dylan Witt, 2:29.40 PR.