VHS wrestling results from Burwell

The Valentine Badgers traveled to Burwell’s Wrestling Invitational, Friday, January 5, 2018. 106 - Chris Williams (14-1) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points. 1st Place Match - Chris Williams (Valentine) 14-1 won by fall over Carson Thompson (Wood River) 19-9 (Fall 2:17) 113 - Jarrett Battershaw (7-9) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Cons. Semi - Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 8-9 won by decision over Jarrett Battershaw (Valentine) 7-9 (Dec 8-7) 120 - Riece Rivera (1-11) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points. Cons. Round 2 - Omar Tinajero (Wood River) 9-10 won by fall over Riece Rivera (Valentine) 1-11 (Fall 4:49) 126 - Gage Krolikowski (15-1) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points. 1st Place Match - Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 15-1 won by decision over Joshua Ibach (Central Valley) 15-1 (Dec 6-4)

