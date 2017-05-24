VMS Badger Effort Award recipients

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Valentine Middle School’s Badger Effort Award Recipients for fourth quarter are pictured back row, L to R: Markea Osborne, Hank Lancaster, Cheyenne Harp, Jonah Perrett, Cameron Jordan. Middle row, L to R: McKyla Manewal, Ryan O’Kief, Faith Miller, Alli Loughran, Haley McNaught. Front row, L to R: Jack Lancaster, Cate Salters, Hanna Bitner, Emma Richards. The Badger Effort Award is based on the schools character education. Students who demonstrate Character In Action (CIA), responsibility, accountability, honesty, empathy, and respect were nominated by their classroom teachers and staff.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467