VMS Badger Effort Award recipients

Valentine Middle School’s Badger Effort Award Recipients for fourth quarter are pictured back row, L to R: Markea Osborne, Hank Lancaster, Cheyenne Harp, Jonah Perrett, Cameron Jordan. Middle row, L to R: McKyla Manewal, Ryan O’Kief, Faith Miller, Alli Loughran, Haley McNaught. Front row, L to R: Jack Lancaster, Cate Salters, Hanna Bitner, Emma Richards. The Badger Effort Award is based on the schools character education. Students who demonstrate Character In Action (CIA), responsibility, accountability, honesty, empathy, and respect were nominated by their classroom teachers and staff.

