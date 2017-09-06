Voigt runs 5k in Augustana Twilight Meet

The highlight of the week for Aaron came on Friday night, as we headed to Sioux Falls for the Augustana Twilight Meet at Yankton Trail Park. The event hosted over 1,800 JV, Varsity and Collegiate athletes from all classes and several states. Organizers indicated around 6,000 cross country fans were also in attendance, making for an exciting night under the bright lights. Aaron ran in the varsity boys 5K race, finishing in 13th place out 217 runners with a new personal best time of 16:33. Aaron looked comfortable and confident the whole course, running his first mile in under 5 minutes and staying strong for an Meet amazing finish. Full results for all races can be found at dakotatiming.com.

