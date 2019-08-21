Volleyball Action to Begin on the Courts August 27th in Valentine

With school doors now open for the 2019-2020 school year, athletes are preparing to compete. One team ready to hit the court is the Ainsworth High School Volleyball Team.

According to second year Head Volleyball Coach Jeri Graff, she said, “We have 21 athletes out for this season. Two seniors and four juniors are out so we have a really young team. There are eight returning players who all started at some point during the season last year.”

Southwest Conference looks to be tough once again this year, namely Broken Bow, Minden and Ogallala.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/