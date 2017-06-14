Gregory Gorilla Robert Vomacka had a stand out day for the red team at the South Dakota High School Football game on Saturday, June 10th at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The two-time 9AA state football champion from Gregory led all receivers with four receptions for 95 yards. Vomacka scored the lone touchdown for the red team on a 38 yard pass from Tea Area’s Payton Conrad in the Vomacka participates in South Dakota High School football all-star game third quarter.

The blue team ended the day with a 37-6 victory. The All Star game officially ended Vomacka’s decorated high school career for Gregory in which he was an instrumental part of both the 2014 and 2016 state championship teams.

