This week’s football predictions in Class 9AA

Okay, here is another old saying, ‘the cream will rise to the top.” And that certainly looks to be the case in all three classes of 9-man football this year. The four teams in each class that still have state championship aspirations all look to be dangerous and all have some talented, heady players.

We could say that this team, 1.) has a stable of speedy offensive players, 2.) has to date taken care of the ball, 3.) has multiple threat scoring capabilities, 4.) has an aggressive and attacking style of defense, 5.) has a good line that can both open holes and plug the middle for opposing teams and 6.) is pretty well coached.

Now plug in the name of just about any one of the 12 teams still going in the 9-man ranks and this list would fit them pretty well. The point is, those teams that make it through this Friday’s games will have beaten another “pretty darned good team.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/