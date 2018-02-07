Badger boys defeat Swedes

The Badgers hosted the Gothenburg Swedes on Friday, February 2. Recognition of Parent's Night was held between the girls and boys varsity games.

The girls got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but held the Swedes to only four points in the second quarter as the Badgers led by 22-18 at the half. The Lady Badgers played along with the Swedes in the third quarter, but were only able to score five points in the fourth quarter as they lost to Gothenburg by a score of 49-40.