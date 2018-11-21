Cowgirls finish season at NSAA State where they lost in the first round to champions Bruning-Davenport Shickley

Wed, 11/21/2018 - 12:00am

The Cody- Kilgore Cowgirls finish the season out with a record of 25-6.The Cowgirls had a great season! Cody - Kilgore lost in three sets to the eventual State Champions, Bruning - Davenport Shickley. #16 Sr. Addison Johnson and #3 Sr. Trinity Shipley go up with a strong block against BDS.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467