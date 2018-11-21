One-Act team opens season at Ord Festival

The Valentine One-Act team opened their season with a stellar performance at the Ord Festival on Monday, November 5, 2018. While this was not a competition, it was a great opportunity for the team to gain feedback and prepare for their first invitational.

The following were recognized as Outstanding Performers in Ord: Tim Egelhoff, Elliana Springer, Jonah Perrett, Rita Woodraska, Grace Woodraska, Bradi Larabee, and Hanna Fischer.

Tim was chosen as the Outstanding Actor for the day, and Elliana was selected as Outstanding Actress. Both students will receive medals.

