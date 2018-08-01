Valentine Senior Legion Post #90 season ends at Class C Area 7 Tournament

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:00am News Staff

The Nebraska American Legion Class C Area 7 Tournament began on Friday, July 20, 2018 at Kiwanis Field in Gordon. Morrill, #6 seed, forfeited at the beginning of the tournament leaving five teams to play: #1 Bridgeport, #2 Gordon, #3 Valentine, #4 Imperial, #5 Ainsworth.

Lyle Cate collected four hits in four at bats, as Valentine Seniors defeated Imperial by a score of 8-2. Cate singled in the first, doubled in the second, doubled in the fifth, and doubled in the sixth.

Valentine Seniors got things started in the first inning. Valentine scored one run when Wyatt Hitchcock tripled.

 

