130th Old Settlers Reunion takes us down Dirt Roads

What a great day it was as horse trailers started pulling in early the morning of Saturday August 26, 2017 as amateur rodeo events started at 9:00!!

The weather was perfect, said many of those attending what is often a HOT WINDY day in Sparks, Nebraska. The 130th annual celebration was an event filled day for all ages. President, Jerry Grooms, Vice-President Katie Jo Morgan, and other committee members once again put together a memory filled day.

Rodeo events included: Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Calf Roping, Break-Away Calf Roping, Ribbon Roping, Team Sorting, and Horse Races. Local businesses and several individuals donated buckles for the champions of the events.

The dirt arena has been purchased by the Old Settlers non-profit committee to be used for years to come. A portion of the arena was donated in Loving Memory of Carl Frauen, son of Monte and Cathy Frauen. Carl was a supporter, contributor, and participant at Old Settlers for his entire life.

