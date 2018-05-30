2018 Ring of Honor award winner

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

EconoLodge has announced they were selected as a 2018 Choice Hotels Ring of Honor Award winner. This award ranks them in the top one percent of EconoLodge brand out of 790 properties in the nation.

They were also a finalist for their brand’s highest honor, a 2018 Best of Choice award at the 64th annual convention in Las Vegas.

 

