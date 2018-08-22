50 year milestone is achieved at the library

In August of 1968, Valentine Public Library received a new home, which is where it currently resides. In 1968 August, the library was moved into a recently constructed one-story building. This new building replaced cramped and hard to reach quarters on the second floor of City Hall.

The formal opening and dedication was planned for Sunday, August 11, 1968. Ralph Owen Moody, noted author of Little Britches and other popular titles, was the guest speaker and over 300 people attended. Much planning and preparation by the acting Library Board of Trustees, along with multiple bid processes went into the development of this new space. Board members at that time were as follows: Ola Almquist, Eileen Beman, Elinor Dill, Arline Hodges and Frank Tolstedt. The Library Director was Charlotte Ladd.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/