Bonus summer music brought to you by VAAC

The Valentine Area Arts Council (VAAC) is thrilled to bring you a bonus concert this summer. One of our all-time favorite a capella groups, Tonic Sol-fa is coming to amaze and entertain us on Friday, July 21, 2017.

The concert will be at the Valentine High School Auditorium and it will begin at 7:00 p.m. Purchase your tickets ahead of time at the Broken Spoke Boutique on Main Street in Valentine. They are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12, and 4 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the door for the increased price of $20 for adults, $15 for ages 5-12, and 4 and under will still be free.

Please note that because this is a bonus event, free admission tickets and/or season passes from the VAAC do not include this performance and cannot be honored.

“Tonic Sol-fa has established itself not only as the most in-demand vocal group in the Midwest, but also one of the most successful independent acts in America. In addition to substantial CD sales of its own independent releases (2,000,000 copies sold), the group has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad, building their financial base with a steady list of festivals and private shows that eventually led to numerous sold-out tours of theaters and small arenas.

