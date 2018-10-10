Brownlee Women hosting Quilt Show

A quilt made from blocks of families in the Brownlee and surrounding areas will be on display, Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Mid Plains Community College in Valentine. Refreshments will be served.

The Brownlee Women’s Club is sponsoring the quilt show. Mabel (Hickman) Pearson - married to George - had the blocks in her possession and upon her death, her daughter Genie Sullivan made them into a quilt. Genie’s family will be donating this quilt to the Cherry County Historical Society on October 24, at the quilt show.

