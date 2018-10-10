Brownlee Women hosting Quilt Show

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 5:00am

A quilt made from blocks of families in the Brownlee and surrounding areas will be on display, Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Mid Plains Community College in Valentine. Refreshments will be served.

The Brownlee Women’s Club is sponsoring the quilt show. Mabel (Hickman) Pearson - married to George - had the blocks in her possession and upon her death, her daughter Genie Sullivan made them into a quilt. Genie’s family will be donating this quilt to the Cherry County Historical Society on October 24, at the quilt show.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467