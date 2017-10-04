Burge named Hometown Hero by Modern Woodmen

Modern Woodmen of America honored Mike Burge as their Hometown Hero on September 27, 2017, with a meal at the Coach Light Cafe in Valentine.

Mike returned to KVSH radio in 1982, where he had started his broadcasting career in high school. Mike says he tries to keep a positive manner while broadcasting and strives to highlight the aspects of each contest.

Mike was once a member of the Valentine Fire Department, was twice named Badger Booster Fan of the Year, the Music Boosters Outstanding citizen, and was named REAP friend of the year for support of small business in rural Nebraska.

He was a former volunteer swim coach as well as coach for many of the youth sports. Mike has been Emcee for several activities such as: Old Settlers reunions, Cherry County Fair, Homecoming, and Old West Days Parades, as well as the Parade of Lights. He has helped with Post Prom and provided a sound system and DJ service on occasions.

