Carnival for a Cause!!!

Come join us for family fun on June 16, 2018, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Valentine City Ball Fields on north Green Street. The Valentine Lions Club and Monkeying Around for Youth Group are hosting a fund raiser for the Monkeying Around Foundation for Cherry County youth. There will be a freewill hamburger/ hot dog feed, large and small bounce houses and obstacle courses, archery, dunk tank, carnival games and prizes! There is a cost for admittance. Cotton candy, popcorn and water will also be available for a small fee.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the bounce houses and carnival games, please contact us via Facebook or phone, if you are interested in signing up to assist this great cause.

