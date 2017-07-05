Celebrating 25 years of piecing together memories for the Sandhills...one quilt at a time

By Laura Vroman

One piece at a time is how quilts are made...to celebrate their 25th year of giving back to the community the Sandhills Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be hosting a Quilt Show July 21-22, 2017, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church Parish Hall, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The first meeting was held March 30, 1992 with the following charter members: Gloria Andrews, Iris Chubb, Helen Dam, Lana Higgins, Gretchen Knight, Donna Reimers, Judy Roosa, Joyce Schlueter, Bea Shields, and Marty Sokol.

Their purpose was simple: To promote quilting and quilting skills. Anyone interested in quilting and promoting such is welcome to join by paying dues.

The dues are used to fund projects that help the community along with a donation to the First Baptist Church who has faithfully allowed them to use their Fellowship Hall for meetings, trainings, as well as sewing days.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/