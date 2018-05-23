Celebrating National EMS Week May 20-26

What will you do to celebrate EMS week this year? Will you take the time to reflect on the individuals who sacrifice their time and energy to help their community and put their lives on the line? Will you honor your loved ones by taking a CPR and first aid course so you are prepared for emergencies at home? Did you even know that every year on a national level, EMS providers are honored for their sacrifices, and dedication to making a difference in the lives of other? May 20-26, 2018, is the 44th annual National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS providers and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

It’s an opportunity to ensure that the important contributions of EMS providers in safeguarding the health, safety and well being of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized. EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.” Whether celebrated with a company cookout or a catered lunch; an open house, an awards ceremony or even quiet reflection about what it means to be an EMS provider, EMS Week is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its providers do for our nation and community.

