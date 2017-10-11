Centennial Hall receives grant from Sandhills Area Foundation

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Centennial Hall was in dire need of a roof to keep the historical building open as a museum.

They wrote a grant application to the Sandhills Area Foundation and were awarded $10,000 in grant money to help with the roofing expense.

Sandhills Area Foundation is able to award grants and scholarships through the contributions of generous donors and proceeds from their annual Foundation fund-raiser. SAF would like the community to mark their calendars for November 4, 2017 for “Tailgating for the Sandhills Area Foundation.”

 

