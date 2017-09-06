Centennial Hall...A Stroll Through the Past...was a blast!

A Stroll Through the Past was so much more than that! It was an opportunity for all those beautiful plates, bowls, saucers, cups, and stemware to come out of storage... to be on display...to share with a new generation that doesn’t understand the “fancy” table and all it represented in its day.

It was also a time for several generations to join together and ACTUALLY enjoy a meal!

And it was also a wonderful new fund raiser that will benefit Centennial Hall - the oldest standing high school in Nebraska.

Co-sponsored with Xi Beta Omega, the luncheon was held Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Cherry County Fairgrounds. There were a total of 17 beautifully decorated tables - no two themes were even close to being the same, however one did become the viewers favorite and that belonged to Deanne Holmes-Monroe with the blue bubbleware and sweet, fragrant jumbo roses. She was also kind enough to invite several guests to share her table and even provided for their meal.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/