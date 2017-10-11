Certificate of Achievement awarded to Specialist Anna T. Stoeger

SPC Stoeger distinguishes herself as 1-222d AVN REGT’s September Soldier of the Month. SPC Stoeger currently serves as the Student Master Sergeant, and B Co’s Best Warrior Competition Student NCOIC.

She has maintained a 98 percent GPA and a 300+ APFT since arriving at Fort Eustis for 15N OS training.

SPC Stoeger possesses a level of maturity and responsibility expected of a well rounded junior NCO that shows in all voluntary and assigned additional duties.

