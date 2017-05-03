Cherry County Hospital and EMTs have mass casualty exercise at VHS

In the early hours of Saturday, April 29, 2017, VHS and VMS students along with a few parents converged on Valentine High School to get prepared for the Cherry County Hospital and Ambulance Mass Casualty Exercise.

Zach and Cindy Dean, along with Kay Reese, prepped the 24 actors with makeup and simulated injuries. Casey’s General Store fed the actors breakfast pizza. Todd Thornton of Ainsworth, was the event facilitator. He made certain that the actors knew their lines and were prepared to give the ambulance service a “run for their money.”

At 9:00 a.m. the page was set off to alert responders to report for the training exercise. The page said, “Your ambulance has been requested to respond to the Valentine High School Commons Area. Be advised witnesses are reporting numerous injuries and victims. Law Enforcement is on scene. The scene is been deemed safe. Respond immediately!”

Seventeen ambulance responders participated in the drill. They were confronted with a Mass Casualty training event caused by a simulated school shooting. As one parent actor said, “it’s scary but necessary” to hold these training events.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/