Cherry County Hospital begins renovations

The Cherry County Hospital is in the beginning phase of changes. Phase 1 centers on the demolition of the area between the emergency entrance and the dialysis unit as well as creating a new emergency entrance at the south east wing - before the old emergency entrance. An awning has been erected to protect patients and EMTs.

The front parking lot of the Cherry County Hospital may look like it’s extremely busy, but administrators explained that furthest row to the road is for employee parking while demolition and construction is underway. Parking will change, and updates will indicate those changes as they occur.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/