Cherry County Hospital named a 2018 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, NE, was recently named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by

The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This achievement is very gratifying and validates our daily commitment to providing the best healthcare possible to our community, while maintaining an efficient and effective facility,” said Cherry County Hospital Administrator Brent Peterson. “We have been blessed with a competent and caring staff which truly makes a difference.

