Cherry County Hospital partners with Press Ganey to create improved patient experience

July 31, 2018 — Supporting its ongoing efforts to use patient feedback to improve operations and quality of service, Cherry County Hospital is changing the company it partners with to perform their patient experience surveys. Press Ganey Solutions is a leading provider of patient experience measurement, performance analytics and strategic advisory solutions for health care organizations across the continuum of care.

Press Ganey measures all aspects of patient satisfaction. For more than 25 years, Press Ganey has been the industry’s recognized leader in health care patient satisfaction and works with more than 26,000 health care organizations nationwide, including 60 percent of all U.S. hospitals, to improve clinical and business outcomes.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/