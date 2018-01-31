Cherry County Hospital receives proceeds from Bomgaars Ladies Night

On December 3, 2017, Bomgaars held a Night of Festive Fun and Holiday Shopping just for ladies! Bomgaars joined with local cancer centers and hospitals to raise awareness of women’s health issues and passed along a 20 percent discount for the ladies in attendance from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. that evening.

A donation of the evenings total sales was pledged back into the community to help local agencies. In 2016 Bomgaars was able to donate over $18,000 from the ladies night event in just 21 locations. In 2017, they decided to launch Ladies Night in 80 locations across the Midwest to the Rockies. “We are proud to announce that our 2017 total donation amount for Ladies Night from all 80 locations was $44,821.14. “Your local store in Valentine has chosen Cherry County Hospital to be the recipient of their donation in the amount of $1,014.95. We are asking that the funds were used to assist the cancer department, and cancer screening in particular; however, please use at your discretion.”

