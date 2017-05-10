Cherry County Hospital welcomes two physician assistants

Cherry County Hospital is undergoing some large changes with the demolition and new construction. It’s really not a surprise that new staff would be needed to help with the patient load. Let’s meet Tracy Ray and Stephen Van Noy, both physician assistants who are working in the ER.

Tracy Ray grew up in Scottsbluff, NE, and enjoys the smaller community life. Tracy married the love of his life, Michelle, who he dated in high school. “It took us 25 years to find each other again, but she is my soul mate. We have four children, two hers, and two mine, ages 23-27. We each have a hearing impaired child. We have a gaggle of five rescue dogs we love dearly - each with their own quirks.” Tracy began coming to Valentine with Dr. Michael Sisk, the orthopedist, every other week with the orthopedics program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/