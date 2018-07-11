Cherry County Rodeo Princess contest will be added to Miss Rodeo Cherry County!

The Miss Rodeo Cherry County is adding a Cherry County Rodeo Princess contest this year.

This will be open to girls ages 9-14. The age for Miss Rodeo Cherry County contest is 15-21. Ages are as of January 1.

The contest this year will be held July 27-28, 2018. Entries are due by July 23.

