Cherry County Tourism diversifies marketing to reach several generations

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 5:00am
Laura Vroman

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dean Jacobs recently directed a tourist who stopped in at the Valentine Visitor’s Center to a Friday night varsity football game, and then to the Valentine Sale Barn. Odd choices to send a visitor to our neck of the woods you may be thinking? What about the falls,

the river, the refuges? It turns out that this particular tourist was from Germany and they don’t have “football” as we know it - they instead have soccer, which they call football; and a visit to the sale barn is something that he’d never seen before. “Now, would I send a tourist from Omaha or Lincoln to a Friday night varsity football game? Probably not,” Jacobs grinned. Instead he’d listen to their interests and send them in that direction. A vineyard in Nenzel for wine tasting? Why not. A float on the Niobrara River? Sure. How about fishing at the refuge lakes or at Merritt? Definitely

 

 

