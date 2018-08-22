Cherry Hills Estates holds their own inaugural fair during the Cherry County Fair!

“This is the first year Cherry Hills has ever had a exhibit by the residents who live here said Cherry Hills Administrator Sally Conner. “They brought things they’ve collected from home, things they’ve made, and things they had brought that is important to them.

“This is their open exhibit. It’s been an enormous conversation for the past week. So we’ll have a viewers choice, and be voting, champion, reserve champion, and we also have rosette ribbons.” While there are no categories, residents are asked to bring whatever they’d like. Sally pointed out that there was a lot of crafting and pointed out a doll that was made by Sondra Wiley. “You can’t tell they’re paperback books! She folded hem perfect to make the bottom and she does all the decorating,

” Conner said. She pointed out how the one on display was particularly special since it held a charm bracelet that was meaningful to her and her husband, Evan Wiley. Most all of the dolls Sondra creates are left at the front desk at Cherry Hills for residents to take; except this one, which will remain in her personal collection

